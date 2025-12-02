Times Network expands Pickleball Now to global platforms

Times Network has announced a global expansion of Pickleball Now, its connected-TV and digital channel dedicated entirely to pickleball. The move extends the channel’s distribution beyond India to platforms in the US, MENA, ANZ, the UK, and other markets, widening access to live tournament broadcasts and original programming around the rapidly growing racquet sport.

Pickleball Now currently airs tournaments from India, the US, Australia and other circuits, including events such as NPL Australia and the Pickleball World Cup. The channel will now also carry the inaugural Indian Pickleball League, sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association and recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, beginning 1 December.

The programming slate is set to expand with global live coverage, the PWR World Tour 2026, skill-development formats, rule explainers, equipment reviews, grassroots content and features from pickleball communities.

Distribution will be extended across connected devices, smart TVs and OTT platforms. In India, matches will stream on Times Play, JioTV, JioTV+, Airtel Xstream, DailyHunt and OTT Play. Internationally, the rollout begins with BOTIM, Distro, YuppTV and Rumble, with more integrations planned.

Commenting on the expansion, Times Network said: “Pickleball is witnessing unprecedented growth worldwide, and Pickleball Now marks a significant step in delivering high-quality, year-round coverage to a global audience. Being the first sports channel in the world focused on Pickleball, we are excited to scale our international footprint and collaborate with leading leagues to build a truly global pickleball ecosystem that connects fans, athletes, and leagues across continents.”

In addition to the channel rollout, Pickleball Now’s website will expand into a broader digital resource housing schedules, editorial coverage, player information, and equipment discovery.



