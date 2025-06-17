Times Network strengthens presence in Canada with launch of ET NOW & Times Now Navbharat

Times Network, India’s broadcast network, has launched ET NOW and Times Now Navbharat on Rogers Xfinity TV in Canada. This expansion is through a distribution deal with Ethnic Channels Group (ECG).

The expansion highlights Times Network’s focus on reaching the global Indian diaspora with relevant news programming. ET NOW is India’s top business news channel, providing coverage on development, markets, economy, and entrepreneurship. Programs like The Market, The Money Show, Startup Central, and Buy Now Sell Now offer viewers insights into India’s economy and global financial trends.

Commenting on the launch, Jagdish Mulchandani, executive president and COO, Times Network said, “Our presence on Rogers Xfinity TV and partnership with Ethnic Channels Group marks a pivotal step in our international growth strategy. As we continue to build a truly global presence, this launch reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality Indian news content to the diaspora in Canada. We see this partnership as a gateway to new opportunities, enabling us to serve our viewers better and strengthen Times Network’s position as a trusted global media brand.”

Slava Levin, co-founder and CEO of ECG stated, “It's an attention economy in today's fast changing world. Credible news is of paramount importance and tuning out the noise from the facts is critical. Ethnic Channels Group is proud to partner with the Times Network for ETNOW (Business News) and Times Navbharat (Hindi News) enriching the media landscape in Canada. As Canada's largest multicultural TV operator, ECG continues to widen its channel portfolio and strengthen its footprint worldwide" said Slava Levin Co-Founder and CEO of Ethnic Channels Group”

