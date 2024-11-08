Times Network’s news channels announce exclusive election programming

As Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh prepare for pivotal Assembly and by –poll elections respectively, Times Network’s premium news channels, Times Now, Times Now Navbharat, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh announce comprehensive election programming. Featuring a lineup of exclusive and engaging shows, on-ground reports, insightful analysis, and live election coverage.

Under ‘MANDATE 2024,’ Times Now offers election programming that includes:

Access: Go behind the scenes with Maharashtra's election candidates as they navigate the election campaign trail. Offering a day-in-the-life perspective, this show airing every Saturday at 3:30 p.m., provides a glimpse into the strategies, and challenges, that fuel each candidate’s journey in this electoral grind.

Election Yatra: Delving into Maharashtra's political pulse, this show features live, on-ground reports from Thane, Konkan, Mumbai, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Central Malegaon. This show, airing daily at 5: 30 p.m., analyses key issues, assesses the current government’s track record, and reveals voter expectations across the state.

Inside: Offering an in-depth exploration of the evolving political landscape in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, this show airing every Saturday at 1:30 pm, delivers detailed analysis of the election scenario across the state, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics driving both elections.

The National Debate: Addressing issues influencing India’s politics, this show brings together a diverse panel of experts in Mumbai for insightful discussions on critical topics. Airing every Saturday at 8 p.m., ‘The National Debate’ sparks meaningful conversations dissecting key topics influencing the course of this election.

Times Now Navbharat under ‘Jan Gan ka Mann’ focuses on:

Maharashtra Ka Mahayudh: This electrifying on-ground series directly connects with voters across key constituencies, delving into pressing local issues, capturing public sentiment. This show, airing daily at 5:30 p.m., offers an unfiltered look at the state’s defining political landscape.

9 ki Jang, 27 ka Trailer: Airing daily at 7 p.m., this show dives into 9 battleground seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-election, seen as a precursor to the 2027 assembly election race.

Public Manch, a show featuring influential personalities from Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, engaging in one-on-one conversations, will offer viewers a deeper understanding of the forces shaping India. Set to air every Saturday at 10 p.m., the show will be broadcast on both channels.

ET NOW under ‘Battleground Maharashtra’ and ET NOW Swadesh under ‘Ranbhoomi’ focus on:

Battleground Maharashtra: ET NOW will cover the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20 (Polling Day) and November 23 (Counting Day), featuring insights from economists, political analysts, and market experts. The programming will focus on the economic impact of the election. On November 25, the first trading day after the new government is formed, the channel will analyse potential effects on markets with commentary from experts in finance, macroeconomics, and politics.

Ranbhoomi Jharkhand Ka Ran: This panel discussion on ET NOW Swadesh focuses on the high-stakes political climate in Jharkhand will bring together political leaders, analysts, and market experts to dissect key issues, explore potential economic and political impacts of the upcoming elections. Airing on November 11 at 5 p.m., this show will help viewers with perspectives essential for understanding the state's future trajectory.

Ranbhoomi Maharashtra Ka Mahamukabla: Airing on November 18 at 5 p.m. this panel discussion is centred around Maharashtra’s electoral contest. Featuring political figures, analysts, and market experts, this show on ET Now Swadesh offers viewers an understanding of the potential ramifications across both politics and market trends.

ET NOW Swadesh Chunav Yatra: This on-ground segment, starting November 8 captures real-time insights from Maharashtra and Jharkhand through a series of impactful interactions with political leaders, analysts, and voters, bringing the region’s evolving election dynamics.

Times Now and Times Now Navbharat will present Exit Polls on November 20, starting from 5 p.m., offering expert analysis on the election results. On Counting Day, November 23, all channels will provide real-time coverage with insights from politicians, political analysts, and senior journalists.