Times Now and Times Now Navbharat announce programming line-up for J&K and Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Kis Baat Par Vote: This ground-reporting show takes viewers to the heart of the election battlegrounds, delivering real-time coverage from constituencies across Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, capturing the sentiments of voters and highlighting the key issues driving the elections. Scheduled for 11:30 a.m and 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday, this show dives deep into regional aspirations and economic concerns to provide a reflection of what truly matters to the electorate in both the states.