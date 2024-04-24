Times Now and Times Now Navbharat announces a special programming lineup for the 2024 General Elections

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to provide comprehensive coverage through a curated lineup of properties under 'MANDATE 2024' and 'Jan Gan ka Mann'.
As the race to power heats up in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Times Network’s best in class English and Hindi news channels, Times Now and Times Now Navbharat announce a lineup of programs, keeping viewers informed and engaged throughout the electoral saga.
Offering a holistic news viewing experience, Times Now, India’s English News channel and election news headquarters under ‘MANDATE 2024’ & Times Now Navbharat, under ‘Jan Gan ka Mann’, will be at the forefront of election news coverage through a curated line up of properties, promising to make it exciting and captivating for the viewers.
1. Election Yatra: Times Now’s'Election Yatra' has set the pace for the elections. The ongoing Mobile Studio initiative, spanning 45 days, in an Election Yatra Bus, has travelled over 4,500 kilometres and made its way through Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Engaging with local people and notable personalities in targeted communities, this mobile studio is the central hub for in-depth interviews and on-ground talk shows. Every day at 5pm, the Election Yatra, traces the dynamic initiative and gets real-time stories from various corners of the country.
2. Election Premier League: Times Now’s news show ‘Election Premier League’ at 6:30pm revolutionises the way election coverage is presented, offering viewers an immersive experience akin to a sporting event with on-ground coverage of engaging stories and authentic voices from local communities.
3. Politics First: A weekend show, at 11:30am, ‘Politics First’ emerges as a beacon of clarity amidst the cacophony of political news. This program is more than just headlines; it's a comprehensive analysis that cuts through the noise to spotlight the political stories that truly matter. With a keen focus on elections, this show offers viewers an in-depth understanding of the political landscape, empowering them with knowledge and insights to make informed decisions.
4. National Debate: The National Debate, an election-specific program delves deep into the issues defining our political landscape. With its dynamic format and engaging panelists, the show at 8pm serves as a catalyst for change, encouraging viewers to think critically and engage actively in the democratic process.
5. Public Manch: A dynamic program featuring influential personalities engages in discussion with a focus on youth-centric issues. This one-on-one chat show has hosted personalities such as Prashant Kishor, K Annamalai, Bansuri Swaraj, Tejasvi Surya, Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, and boasts a lineup of eminent speakers including several politicians from the industry. Public Manch at Friday, 9pm is a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding the intricacies of Indian politics and society.
6. Blueprint Explosive Exclusive: This high-impact, investigative news show at 6pm focuses on in-depth analysis, on an exclusive story to reveal hidden aspects of the current electoral events.
7. Nation Wants To Know: Delving into the heart of election news with incisive analysis, dissecting the issues that define our political landscape, the show at 7pm is an answer to what the ‘Nation wants to know’.
8. News Pulse: This powerhouse news bulletin, a blend of live on-ground reports is designed to ignite and satisfy viewers' political curiosity. Offering compelling stories spanning across states ‘News Pulse’ at 7:30pm brings viewers closer to the pulse of the nation's political landscape.
9. India Upfront: At the heart of primetime, Padmaja Joshi, senior executive editor, Times Now, leads the charge in a debate. Navigating the complexities of India's political arena, at 8pm, distinguished journalist Joshi offers viewers an unfiltered, unbiased perspective that cuts through the noise and dives deep into the issues that matter most to the nation.
10. The Newshour: Navika Kumar, group editor-in-chief, Times Now and Times Now Navbharat unravels the day's headlines with depth and nuance, backed by expert insights and comprehensive discussions. With a commitment to providing viewers a detailed understanding of current events, The Newshour at 9pm stands as a beacon of journalistic excellence.
11. The Newshour: Agenda: A battleground of ideas, this debate-driven program at 10pm is committed to championing strong arguments and hard facts. With a dedicated team of experts and analysts, the show offers a conclusive standpoint on pressing issues that resonate with the common man, igniting conversations and shaping public opinion.
12. Access: Through ‘Access’ Times Now shadows political contenders on their campaign trail, offering an insider's look into their vision and the minds shaping our nation's future. This show at 12:30pm on Saturdays and 2:30pm on Sundays, captures the essence of leadership and commitment.
Times Now Navbharat, leading the reportage under ‘Jan Gan ka Mann’ brings instant news coverage, interactive talk shows, news bulletins and more exclusively capturing the pulse of the nation's electoral journey for its discerning viewers. The dynamic programming line-up includes:
1. Prime at 4: Guiding viewers through the intricate tapestry of election narratives that are reshaping our political landscape, is a compass in the ever-evolving world of politics, providing insightful analysis and expert commentary on the crucial developments that are setting the stage for the future of our nation.
2. Desh Ka Mood Meter: Hosted by the versatile anchor Ranjit Kumar, this live, interactive platform offers a real-time pulse check of the nation. Featuring audience polls, enlightening panel discussions, and insightful analysis, Desh Ka Mood Meter at 6pm is where opinions converge, ideas collide, and pressing issues come to the forefront of public discourse.
3. Big And Bold: Big And Bold takes center stage at 7pm, capturing the day's most significant stories with unparalleled depth and clarity, combining comprehensive news analysis with on-the-ground reporting to deliver an all-encompassing view of the events that are shaping the world.
4. Election Yatra: A journey with Election Yatra in the ‘Election Yatra Bus’ is an immersive experience that captures the raw essence of democracy. The ongoing 45 days comprehensive on-the-ground coverage and spirited talk shows on Times Now Navbharat spanning Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and beyond. Election Yatra at 5pm closely follows the electoral process, giving viewers a front-row seat to the democratic spirit that drives our nation.
5. Sawaal Public Ka: Featuring contrasting opinions, colliding ideas, and fiery discussions, ‘Sawaal Public Ka’ at 8pm fuels the quest for truth, challenging viewers to think critically and engage actively in the democratic process. This is more than just a debate; it's a battleground of ideas where every voice matters.
6. News Ki Pathshala: Experienced senior anchor Sushant Sinha invites viewers to join him in an engaging classroom format to break down the day's biggest stories, making complex issues easy to understand and discuss. With a focus on clarity, context, and comprehension, this ‘Pathshala’ at 9pm empowers viewers with the knowledge and insights they need to navigate the news with confidence and conviction.
