Times Now and Times Now Navbharat announces a special programming lineup for the 2024 General Elections

1. Election Yatra: Times Now’s'Election Yatra' has set the pace for the elections. The ongoing Mobile Studio initiative, spanning 45 days, in an Election Yatra Bus, has travelled over 4,500 kilometres and made its way through Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Engaging with local people and notable personalities in targeted communities, this mobile studio is the central hub for in-depth interviews and on-ground talk shows. Every day at 5pm, the Election Yatra, traces the dynamic initiative and gets real-time stories from various corners of the country.