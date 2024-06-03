Times Now and Times Now Navbharat launch Election campaigns for Indian and U.S. viewers on counting day

To delve into India's landmark elections from the oldest democracy in the world, Times Network has curated a series of interactive on-ground activities engaging the Indian diaspora in The U.S. Drawing attention to Counting Day, a special display van travelled from New York City to New Jersey communicating highlights of the programming led by Times Now’s leading anchors and culminating into a carnival at New Jersey’s biggest desi market area. Sharing her perspective on the election action in India with live updates from the country, Navika Kumar, group editor-in-chief, Times Now and Times Now Navbharat, will join the thought-provoking panel discussion with eminent panellists, to be held on June 3 to discuss, dissect, and deliberate on the Indian elections.