Times Now and Times Now Navbharat launch Election campaigns for Indian and U.S. viewers on counting day

Through live screenings and interactive sessions on counting day, this initiative aims to engage audiences in meaningful conversations about the elections.
As the anticipation for the Lok Sabha Election results culminate on the Counting Day, Times Now, and Times Now Navbharat are set to revolutionise election news broadcasting with state-of-the-art technology and dynamic campaigns in India and the U.S.
Times Now and Times Now Navbharat have introduced two new state-of-the-art Studios, offering an immersive and interactive experience. The studios feature large interactive and big data display screens, AI led technology to consolidate reporter and audience feedback live, advanced 3D graphics, real-time data analysis and data crunching, high-depth immersive graphics, experiential integrative technology, and interactive news broadcast to provide viewers with a comprehensive election news and analysis.
To maximise reach and engagement, the Network has launched unique collaborations with leading partners across the country. Engaging over fifteen million daily consumers, Zomato users will get real time poll updates from Times Now Navbharat while they wait for their order to deliver. To bring the pulse of democracy closer to the people, Times Now Navbharat has partnered with leading movie theatre, MovieMax across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, and Delhi broadcasting live election updates and providing comprehensive coverage on Counting Day.
Fostering vibrant discussions and informed participation, Times Network has created ‘Chunaav Charcha Corners’ across leading media agencies in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Through live screenings and interactive sessions on counting day, this initiative aims to engage audiences in meaningful conversations about the elections.
To delve into India's landmark elections from the oldest democracy in the world, Times Network has curated a series of interactive on-ground activities engaging the Indian diaspora in The U.S. Drawing attention to Counting Day, a special display van travelled from New York City to New Jersey communicating highlights of the programming led by Times Now’s leading anchors and culminating into a carnival at New Jersey’s biggest desi market area. Sharing her perspective on the election action in India with live updates from the country, Navika Kumar, group editor-in-chief, Times Now and Times Now Navbharat, will join the thought-provoking panel discussion with eminent panellists, to be held on June 3 to discuss, dissect, and deliberate on the Indian elections.
The Network has rolled out an aggressive marketing campaign across Out-of-Home (OOH), print ads in leading National dailies, tie-up with leading Radio Stations, digital screens at airports across India. The Network’s bouquet of news channels and its digital platforms across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram will keep viewers ahead with the fastest updates on Counting Day.
