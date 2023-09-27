Times Now announces Amazing Indians Awards 2023

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, "As India's most influential news leader, Times Now has played a pivotal role in driving change and action. Amazing Indians Awards is our initiative to highlight the extraordinary achievements of ordinary Indians who have made a positive impact on society. Over the years, the platform has featured the remarkable journeys of over 500 such individuals, each of whom has crafted a legacy through courage, determination, and an unwavering spirit. I am confident that the stories of these 'Amazing Indians' will inspire a new generation of changemakers, contributing to a better India."