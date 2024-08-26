Times Now honours inspiring Indians and Olympic medallists at the Amazing Indians Awards 2024

Speaking at the Times Now Amazing Indians Awards 2024, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of Minority Affairs, said, "Words are not enough to capture the achievements of the Amazing Indians. As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' this event has given us the opportunity to meet inspiring individuals from every corner of the country, united on one platform. The jury must've had a herculean task to select winners, because every nominee is truly exceptional. These Amazing Indians have not only inspired us but also filled us with a sense of pride and happiness. As someone holding responsibility in the government, we will continue to support those who are contributing to India's growth. Times Now has created a wonderful platform to bring people from across the country together to celebrate these achievements. Thank you, Olympic medallists Aman Sehrawat and Harmanpreet Singh, for making the country proud and bringing happiness to the nation. Seeing such sporting success stories and contributions from all walks of life has truly made India proud.”