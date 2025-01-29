Times Now Navbharat hosts 'Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh' in Lucknow

Times Now Navbharat, the Hindi news channel, hosted 'Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh' in Lucknow. The event focused on the cultural, economic, and spiritual impact of the Mahakumbh on India.

The conclave featured panel discussions on governance, tourism, infrastructure, and spirituality as factors in cultural diplomacy and economic growth. It brought together policymakers, business leaders, and spiritual figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadouria, political analyst Sourav Malviya, and spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, to discuss the Mahakumbh's cultural, economic, and spiritual impact.

Speaking at Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, said, "India's journey towards becoming a developed and progressive nation is deeply intertwined with its cultural and spiritual heritage. Sambhal, which once struggled with severe power theft, has now become a medium to expose hidden truths. Places like Sambhal represent the legacy of Sanatan Dharma and are steeped in historical and religious significance. Our government is committed to reviving such sacred sites, not just as temples but as symbols of India's rich and diverse history. Our policies are inspired by the ideals of Sanatan Dharm, ensuring that growth is both equitable and sustainable.

Elaborating on India's global role, CM Yogi stated, "The President of Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, proudly acknowledges his Indian ancestry and embraces Lord Ram as an ancestor. Muslim leaders in India must draw inspiration from this. The Indian Constitution guarantees justice and equality for all. Unfortunately, in the past, appeasement divided society and hindered development. Our government has worked to eradicate these practices, focusing instead on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.”

Discussing the Waqf Amendment Bill, Yogi Adityanath said, "In Uttar Pradesh, out of 1,27,000 properties, 1,20,000 government properties have been freed from the control of Waqf. Similarly, the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand is a welcome move, as it will address issues like land jihad and love jihad that plagued the state.”

CM Yogi further added, “Over the last 15 days, 16 crore devotees have performed the sacred dip at the Sangam during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, making it a truly wondrous moment in life. Even those who once disrespected India’s faith are now taking a dip at the Sangam. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior leader, and sooner or later, he too will come to take the holy dip.’ Speaking of the ruling party, he said, "The Kejriwal government has obstructed efforts to clean the Yamuna, and his electoral loss is certain on February 5.”

Speaking at Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, deputy chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, said, “The Mahakumbh is not a political event, it is a centuries-old celebration of faith. We don’t need to create any atmosphere, since the Mahakumbh is not a BJP event. The leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have made every effort to ensure its success. While Akhilesh Yadav expresses jealousy, it is important to recall that when he was CM in 2013, he failed to make adequate arrangements for the Kumbh."

Drawing his perspective to the tourism industry in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh, minister of Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh said, "Uttar Pradesh has long been aware of its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, and today, every person, every saint, and every follower of Sanatan tradition feels immense pride as we witness this grand Mahakumbh. What once was a gathering of saints is now a worldwide celebration, transcending caste, language, and region.”

He further added, “The successful organisation of this Mahakumbh, without any obstacles, showcases the tireless work at the grassroot level. Under Yogi ji’s leadership, we’ve been able to present India’s Sanatan tradition on the world stage, emphasising the welfare of all living beings, a principle that has guided us for centuries. The world is now looking at Uttar Pradesh to understand how such a massive gathering can be managed so efficiently and peacefully. Furthermore, this event is part of a long-term vision for Uttar Pradesh’s development, focusing on spiritual, eco, and rural tourism to ensure sustainable growth and a brighter future for all. Eco-tourism, in particular, is connecting the world to Sanatan traditions, which are deeply rooted in every corner of India.”

Navbharat Ka Mahakumbh concluded with key insights on India’s cultural and economic potential, highlighting the role of governance, spirituality, and industry in India’s growth.

