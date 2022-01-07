Times Now Navbharat launches Bhaiya Ji Superhit with popular stand-up comedian, Sundeep Sharma as the host

Replete with parody, mimicry, skits and stand-up comedy, Bhaiya Ji Superhit is a 30-minute weekend show that will be presented through 3 key segments, Hafta Saptah, Noora Kushti and Acchi Baat Hai. Hafta Saptah is a stand-up comedy segment presented by the host who will bring to the viewers his fresh and funny perspective on some of the popular and interesting news events of the week. A funny and lively segment, Noora Kushti will see mimicry artists dressed as popular celebrity/political figures, who will engage in a spoof discussion. Sundeep Sharma will engineer this fun quarrel between the guests bundled with snide funny comments and punch lines. Shifting the focus towards an inspirational and constructive narrative in line with the humorous flavour of the show, Acchi Baat Hai will give the viewers some of the positive news of the week with a funny take.