Times Now Navbharat reaches 1.3 billion YouTube views and 14 million subscribers

Times Now Navbharat, a Hindi news channel, strengthened its leadership on YouTube with 1.3 billion video views in September and October, reaching 570 million and 811 million views respectively (Source: YouTube Dashboard).
Surpassing established digital competitors, the channel recorded a total of 43.1 million hours of watch time over two months, solidifying its popularity among viewers. Its success stems from in-depth news coverage, exclusive digital content, and diverse programming that appeals to a wide audience.
Since its launch, Times Now Navbharat has shown steady growth in the Hindi news space. The channel reached 5 million subscribers in August 2023 and has since gained over 1 million new subscribers every 45 days (Source: Playboard/Socialblade). As of November 8, 2024, the channel has surpassed 14 million subscribers, with the latest million added in the past 30 days alone.
Times Now Navbharat is committed to delivering value to advertising partners by offering a credible platform with strong viewer engagement, enhancing audience delivery to provide brands with more targeted reach and engagement.
