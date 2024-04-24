Times of India Metro Supplements launches 'My City. My Art.' challenge on World Art Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The challenge provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their creativity and storytelling skills through their artworks.
In celebration of World Art Day, Times of India Metro Supplements announces the launch of the ‘My City. My Art.’ Challenge, an initiative aimed at spotlighting artistic talent and reimagining cities through creative lenses. This challenge invites artists from all backgrounds to envision their cities in imaginative and captivating ways.
Participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity by reimagining their cities through artistic expression. From fantastical scenarios to whimsical concepts, the possibilities are endless. The challenge offers a platform for artists to showcase their ingenuity and storytelling prowess through their artworks.
Actress Rituparna Sengupta, who is also an art connoisseur and will be a part of the jury, praised the initiative, saying, “As an art lover, I’ll say it’s a beautiful initiative, and I am happy to be a part of it.”
Jury member and south actress Pranitha Subhash says, “I believe we do not really focus on art and the artists as much as we should. I am thrilled to be part of this initiative, as I feel artists need this kind of a platform and support to showcase their creativity and thereby encourage other artists to come forward.”
Other names, who’ll be joining Rituparna and Pranitha as the jury in their respective cities, include Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash (Delhi), Raqesh Bapat (Mumbai), Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Saurabh Gokhale (Pune), Aarohi Patel (Ahmedabad), Janani (Chennai), Samyukta Hornad (Bengaluru), and Prince Cecil (Hyderabad).
Submissions for the ‘My City. My Art.’ Challenge are open till April 30, 2024. Winners will have the exclusive opportunity to see their art featured in Times of India Metro Supplements, with select pieces also printed on T-shirts to be gifted to participating celebrities. Additionally, artists can engage with their online community by spreading the word on Instagram, conducting online workshops, and connecting with their vast audience.
‘We have always celebrated the unique character of our cities and provided a platform to our readers to celebrate their relationship with their cities. With My City. My Art. we are launching a platform for artists to reimagine their cities through their creative imagination’. said Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Times of India.
