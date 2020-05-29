Times Prime joins hands with MUBI to offer hand-picked cinema to its members

Times Prime, India’s leading premium lifestyle membership, has entered into a strategic partnership with the curated film streaming service, MUBI, to bring Indian and international cinema to its members through its two film channels MUBI INDIA and MUBI WORLD. Times Bridge, the global investments and partnerships arm of the Times Group, sculpted this partnership between Times Prime and MUBI to expand MUBI’s reach among India’s digitally-savvy populace. MUBI is part of Times Bridge’s portfolio of global companies that includes Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Smule, Headspace, Houzz, Wattpad among others. Through this collaboration, Times Prime members will get to savour MUBI’s distinguished content of internationally-acclaimed, hand-picked cinema for 90 days.