Times Prime launches 10-Day Independence Day campaign with Amar Chitra Katha & Tinkle

Times Prime, a lifestyle membership platform, has launched "Azaadi Unboxed," a 10-day Independence Day campaign running from August 8-17, 2025. The campaign offers exclusive experiences for Times Prime members and will end with the nationwide distribution of a limited-edition comic book created with Amar Chitra Katha and delivered through Zepto.

The highlight of the campaign is "Azaadi Ki Kahaniyaan" - a specially commissioned comic that showcases inspiring stories of unsung heroes from India’s freedom struggle. It also features a special Independence Day story by Tinkle, including a dedicated Suppandi page and engaging activities. This collaboration celebrates cultural pride through storytelling, creating a bridge between cherished childhood memories and contemporary membership experiences. For the first time, these stories are being featured on Times Prime, embodying the campaign's core mission of honoring India's heritage while delivering exclusive access to extraordinary experiences.

On August 14-15, customers across India will receive this curated edition comic with their Zepto orders, making it one of the largest comic distribution initiatives in recent years.

Harshita Singh, business head, Times Prime, said, “At Times Prime, we’re always looking for unique ways to surprise our members and this playful twist is our way of doing just that. We’re delighted to partner with Amar Chitra Katha on this Independence Day!”

During the 10-day campaign, Times Prime members will get daily offers at 12 PM from partner brands such as Starbucks, Country Delight, Paytm Flights, Klook, Hibiscus Monkey, Secret Alchemist, and Sbooch. The campaign focuses on giving members exclusive access and building a community around it.

“Our focus at Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle is to bring the best of Indian storytelling, both classic and contemporary, to the world. We're thrilled to partner with Times Prime on this innovative Independence Day campaign. We hope our stories cheer and inspire readers all over the country”, said, Gayathri Chandrasekaran, editor-in-chief, Tinkle.

