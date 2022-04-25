Times Prime launches 'More Every Moment' campaign with Mithila Palkar

The campaign aims to spread the message of living a good life among India’s digital native modern consumers.
Times Prime, India’s premium lifestyle membership has partnered with Mithila Palkar of Little Things and Karwaan fame for its More Every Moment Campaign. The campaign aims to spread the message of living a good life among India’s digital native modern consumers.
The expression ‘More Every Moment’ is synonymous with Times Prime and signifies the brand's core beliefs, where the value of every moment of the user is maximized with the best experiences, benefits and offers. This campaign truly captures the essence of the brand's commitment to deliver more to members every moment.
Announcing the launch, Harshita Singh, business head at Times Prime said, “Times Prime is disrupting the digital subscription market with its innovative offerings. The new campaign created with Wondrlab and Mithila Palkar will resonate with users and connect them with the brand and its promise. Mithila is the perfect fit for Times Prime’s appeal. Our digital native young user base and potential subscribers can relate to her persona and the characters that she has played across web series, mainstream films, and TVCs. This association lends well not just to our brand but also to our More Every Moment campaign.”
Excited about her association with Times Prime on the campaign, Mithila Palkar said, “Times Prime is such a cool lifestyle subscription product and makes life so much easier! With so many popular subscriptions available under one umbrella, it has always been my preferred lifestyle membership. I’m thrilled to work with such an innovative product and take its many benefits to everyone.”
Ankit Grover, business head at Wondrlab said, “Times Prime is an exciting new age brand that we have been working on since the last 6 months. We were looking forward to this campaign coming to life and now with this film and a score of assets across an omnichannel media strategy, we are confident that Times Prime will be the definitive lifestyle brand for the Indian consumer.”
