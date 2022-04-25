Times Prime launches 'More Every Moment' campaign with Mithila Palkar

Announcing the launch, Harshita Singh, business head at Times Prime said, “Times Prime is disrupting the digital subscription market with its innovative offerings. The new campaign created with Wondrlab and Mithila Palkar will resonate with users and connect them with the brand and its promise. Mithila is the perfect fit for Times Prime’s appeal. Our digital native young user base and potential subscribers can relate to her persona and the characters that she has played across web series, mainstream films, and TVCs. This association lends well not just to our brand but also to our More Every Moment campaign.”