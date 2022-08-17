Times Prime launches new category TP Junior with Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle & Myntra Kids

A number of exciting brands will soon be added to cover the whole gamut of needs of the younger generations.
Times Prime, India’s premium lifestyle subscription product, has launched a new category TP Junior focused on the younger audience. Along with special offers on Myntra Kids, parents with young children can now access noted and much-loved content from publications such as Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle. A number of exciting brands will soon be added to cover the whole gamut of needs of the younger generations.
India’s original comic series, Amar Chitra Katha was founded by educationalist Anant Pai in 1967. Over the years, the publication has been providing a link to India’s past through comics for generations of Indian children. Tinkle magazine contains comics, stories, puzzles, quizzes, contests, and other features targeted at school children, although its readership includes adults as well. Through the Times Prime app, users can now relive the nostalgia of their growing up years by revisiting content from these publications and also introducing the younger generations to these brands. Myntra Kids is another important addition to the TP Junior category, offering an exciting shopping experience for parents through special offers and benefits on kids’ apparel.
Announcing the launch of TP Junior, Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime, said, “Times Prime always strives to provide a superlative lifestyle experience for its users, and by introducing the TP Junior category, we have fulfilled another part of that vision. As a premium brand, we make the best products available for customers, and brands such as Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle appeal to people across several generations. We are not stopping here, we have a number of leading brands in the pipeline that are going to make this one of the most exciting categories on Times Prime and help us onboard many more subscribers onto the app in the coming days.”
Times Prime is the most sought-after lifestyle membership in the country. It provides a superior lifestyle experience to members who can access multiple subscriptions and offers from some of the most popular consumer brands today on the app. From OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Discovery Plus, and Sony Liv, to news subscriptions such as TOI+ and ET Prime; Uber for cabs, Google One for cloud storage, and many more offers and benefits, Times Prime brings the best of everything on one platform. Members also have the privilege to attend exclusive Hollywood movie premieres through the ‘Purple Carpet’ experience.
