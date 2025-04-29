Times Prime launches social media contest to find top creators

Times Prime has launched a nationwide social media contest called "Too Reel To Be True" aimed at discovering new creative talent. Times Prime is offering a massive total prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh for this competition. Winners in each of the 10 categories will receive Rs. 50,000, while the mega prize worth Rs. 5,00,000 includes Rs. 3,00,000 for the grand winner and Rs. 1,00,000 each for two runners-up.

“We wanted to keep it simple — if you’re creating great content, you should be noticed,” said Harshita Singh, business head Times Prime. “This is us putting our weight behind that idea.”

The contest coincides with a 38% rise in short-form video consumption last quarter. Times Prime is offering Rs. 50,000 category prizes and a Rs. 5,00,000 grand prize in the "Too Reel To Be True" contest, aimed at identifying emerging content creators.

The judging panel features influential names from Social Media Dissect and Social Ketchup, lending substantial credibility and visibility to winners. The contest runs until May 31, 2025, with a June reveal planned for winners – creating a month-long media narrative as each category champion is announced.

