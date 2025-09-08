Times Wishlist is back with its 5th edition

The Times of India has released findings from its flagship festive initiative, Times Wishlist 2025, conducted as part of the Great Indian Festive Times (GIFT) celebration.

The study, based on responses from over 11,000 readers across 21 cities, explores consumer behaviour, spending intent, and shopping trends during the festive season. According to the report, TOI readers are expected to spend an average of ₹1.16 lakh this festive period (excluding high-ticket categories like jewellery, cars, and homes).

Key insights include:

Smartphones lead purchases: 39% of respondents plan to buy a smartphone, followed by 20% for jewellery and 17% for laptops.

Family-oriented spending: 95% shop not just for themselves but also for family members, with average festive gifting spends at ₹52,000 — a 49% increase over last year.

Preference for offline shopping: 91% continue to shop offline, primarily at malls and branded outlets, though many also use online platforms.

Role of newspapers in discovery: 76% of respondents rely on newspaper advertisements for festive offers, more than digital ads and social media.

Top occasions: Diwali remains the leading shopping festival (51%), followed by major e-commerce sales (28%).

The Wishlist spans categories ranging from consumer durables and technology to automobiles, real estate, and travel, highlighting preferences by brand, spend, and platform.

Surinder Chawla, president – response, Bennett, Coleman & Co., said the findings reaffirm the festive season’s position as the most significant shopping period in India and provide brands with actionable insights into consumer priorities.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)