TimesDrive Auto Summit 2025 to focus on innovation and sustainability

Times Network Digital will host the Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards 2025 on March 25, in New Delhi. The event will focus on innovation, sustainability, and the future of mobility. It will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, and an awards ceremony recognising achievements in automotive design, performance, safety, sustainability, and consumer experience.

Delivering the special address, chief guest Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will share insights on India’s transition towards sustainable transportation, the growth of electric vehicles (EVs), the role of alternate fuels in reducing fossil fuel dependency amongst others.

The Times Drive Auto Summit and Awards 2025 will recognise achievements across four-wheelers, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, industry innovations, and new-age mobility solutions based on performance, technology, design, and consumer impact. The summit will bring together a panel of automotive experts and industry leaders. The awards jury includes Ashish Massih, editor, Times Drive; Rachit Hirani, founder and chief editor, MotorOctane, Garima Avtar, auto journalist and co-chair, youth affairs and sports, PHD CCI; Gaurav Yadav, founder, Gaadiwaadi.com; Nikhil Sharma, founder, MumbikerNikhil; Daniel Rajkumar, director of operations, RevNitro; Dinesh Kumar, auto journalist and creator, Dino’s Vault; Amit Khare, editor, Ask Car Guru amongst others.

The summit aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts to explore emerging automotive technologies, green mobility solutions, and market trends shaping the industry’s future.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.