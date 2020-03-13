Timespoints Offering Omnichannel Rewards for Online Content Consumption on Times Network

Times Points has taken the next step forward in incentivizing people for what they habitually do like reading news, listening to songs, social sharing etc. by offering them the ability to shop with TimesPoints. The brand is enabling users to utilize their loyalty points for shopping across brands like Bata, CCD etc, making it the first non-transactional loyalty platform in India to allow users to Pay With Points along with the convenience of converting their earned points into tangible O2O transactions at brick and mortar stores.
The brand has partnered with TWID Pay to enable over 550 Mn consumers to engage with them across online and offline by availing physical discounts across the Twid transaction ecosystem.
Nidhi Agarwal, business head, TimesPoints said, “Rewards for engagement sit at the very core of TimesPoints, we ensure utmost return to the investment that our users make with us by spending their valuable time on our network. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a new era of rewards lead transaction where a user’s daily habits become a mode of payment without any friction at more than 70,000 retail outlets that are a part of the Twid Pay network. TimesPoints users will now pay less and earn additional rewards on the go every time on the TimesPoints-twid network.”
“Through this strategic tie-up, we are introducing single-click checkout where the existing balance of TimesPoints gets clubbed with TWID’s partner reward pool and users get more buying power. The results so far promises very high engagement and program ROI, cementing TimesPoints as the most rewarding and innovative loyalty program in India.” Rishi Batra, Co-Founder & COO of TWID said.
Twid Pay’s plans to launch its own online store will allow TimesPoints users to transact on availing the services in fuel, cabs, travel, entertainment and food delivery through its mobile app. This will also give credence to TimesPoints’ aim to grow from a Loyalty program to a powerful currency earned via engagements.
(We got this information in a press release.)