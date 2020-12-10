Tirupati Edible Oil signs Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassador

Tirupati Edible Oils, a part of N.K. Proteins Group announced the signing of celebrated Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new brand ambassador. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most admired celebrities in the country. Her dedication to her craft as an actress and her family as a wife and mother is simply exceptional and quite appreciated across the nation. She is also one of the most identified personalities in a recent survey conducted by a leading Japanese research agency. She is also a foodie.
These were some of the main reasons why N. K. Proteins felt she was a natural fit for the brand. Priyam Patel, the CEO of N. K. Proteins said, “We are glad to partner with Kareena Kapoor Khan for our brand. Like her, our brand is admired and appreciated across the nation as well. Her hard-working nature and the quest for the best are something that drives us too. She perfectly carries our brand ideologies. Our team isreally excited to launch the brand’s first campaign on Tirupati Cottonseed Oil with our new ambassador and more campaigns in later years.”
On this association, Kareena Kapoor Khan said “I am delighted to be a part of Tirupati Edible Oils, which is one of the leading oil brands in the country with a legacy of more than 25 years.”
