Tirupati Edible Oil signs Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassador

These were some of the main reasons why N. K. Proteins felt she was a natural fit for the brand. Priyam Patel, the CEO of N. K. Proteins said, “We are glad to partner with Kareena Kapoor Khan for our brand. Like her, our brand is admired and appreciated across the nation as well. Her hard-working nature and the quest for the best are something that drives us too. She perfectly carries our brand ideologies. Our team isreally excited to launch the brand’s first campaign on Tirupati Cottonseed Oil with our new ambassador and more campaigns in later years.”