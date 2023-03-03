TN Seetharam gets Karnataka’s Current and Former CMs to speak their hearts on Naanu Mukhyamantri

Speaking about the show TNS had this to say “News First is one of the few watchable news channels in Karnataka. My daughter too is a big fan of theirs !

So when Ravi and Maruthi approached me, I thought why not be part of some thing unique and professional.The CM and the ex CMS are all very good friends of mine. So it wasn’t too difficult to get them to open up, wholeheartedly.” News First is known for Constant Smart Brand Integrations, Innovative Selling Ideas and Event Associations on Scale.With this first of kind show on Indian News Television, News First seeks to stay true to and enhance its brand reputation. News First MD & CEO Ravikumar on Naanu Mukhyamantri“News First is always looking to innovate its content and programming.We’ve won appreciation for our inspirational business shows like Nannu Nanna Sadhane (Me and my achievement), Mane Mane Meenakshi (Afternoon show for women - No: 1 in its slot) and Social Programming to uplift the man on the groundNaanu Mukhyamantri is an innovation we are proud of.Fiction meeting Fact is a rarity. With Naanu Mukhyamantri, we are achieving just that” S Divaakar Business Head News First was equally optimistic about the show. “We expect Naanu Mukhyamantri to be a milestone in Kannada News Industry. TN Seetharam and News First on Prime Time, are a brand fit made for Weekend Television” News First appears to have a winner on its hands with Naanu Mukhyamantri featuring the ever reliable TN Seetharam and Karnataka’s most widely recognised and followed political heavyweights. Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister)Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister) premiers March 4th 2023, Saturday at 7pm, exclusively on News First.A repeat show is scheduled on March 5th, Sunday at 11am. Each episode is for 45 Minutes.The show runs through April 29th, 2023.