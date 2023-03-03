TN Seetharam gets Karnataka’s Current and Former CMs to speak their hearts on Naanu Mukhyamantri

News First kicked off election season with Matha Yudha 2023 (Battles for Votes 2023) and Nimma Kshetradhalli News First (News First in Your Constituency). Jabardasth (Prime Time Election Decoder) and Idhidhu Idhange (Inside Political News As It Is) followed. News First is now ready with its weekend trump card, Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister).
In a major programming innovation coup, News First has roped in Karnataka’s most famous TV legal eagle, TN Seetharam to host a weekend show on the channel. For the First time on Indian News Television, Fiction meets Fact, says the Program Promotions. TN Seetharam (TNS) is considered a Prime Time Guru in Kannada GEC. The auteur has had a series of successes on the small screen.
Muktha, Muktha Muktha, Maya Mrugha, Manvantara, Magalu Janaki are some of his ‘M’inently feted soaps across Karnataka. His latest show Mathay Mayamruga is currently on air.
Bringing TNS onto News First was planned long back says Maruthi SH - Editor in Chief - News First “TN Seetharam is a household name in Karnataka. His content strong stories have made him a legend on GEC. Also his demeanour is calm and composed. Since its launch News First has positioned itself as not just another news channel. So noise and News First don’t go together. So partnering with TNS fit like a glove for News First”
In Naanu Mukhyamantri TNS engages in a one on one with Karnataka’s Current Chief Minister and Eight Former Chief Ministers. The style is easy conversational and not his usual incisive style.
Speaking about the show TNS had this to say “News First is one of the few watchable news channels in Karnataka. My daughter too is a big fan of theirs !
So when Ravi and Maruthi approached me, I thought why not be part of some thing unique and professional.The CM and the ex CMS are all very good friends of mine. So it wasn’t too difficult to get them to open up, wholeheartedly.” News First is known for Constant Smart Brand Integrations, Innovative Selling Ideas and Event Associations on Scale.With this first of kind show on Indian News Television, News First seeks to stay true to and enhance its brand reputation. News First MD & CEO Ravikumar on Naanu Mukhyamantri“News First is always looking to innovate its content and programming.We’ve won appreciation for our inspirational business shows like Nannu Nanna Sadhane (Me and my achievement), Mane Mane Meenakshi (Afternoon show for women - No: 1 in its slot) and Social Programming to uplift the man on the groundNaanu Mukhyamantri is an innovation we are proud of.Fiction meeting Fact is a rarity. With Naanu Mukhyamantri, we are achieving just that” S Divaakar Business Head News First was equally optimistic about the show. “We expect Naanu Mukhyamantri to be a milestone in Kannada News Industry. TN Seetharam and News First on Prime Time, are a brand fit made for Weekend Television” News First appears to have a winner on its hands with Naanu Mukhyamantri featuring the ever reliable TN Seetharam and Karnataka’s most widely recognised and followed political heavyweights. Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister)Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister) premiers March 4th 2023, Saturday at 7pm, exclusively on News First.A repeat show is scheduled on March 5th, Sunday at 11am. Each episode is for 45 Minutes.The show runs through April 29th, 2023.
