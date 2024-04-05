TOI and the Election Commission of India collaborate to get the nation to vote through their 'Times Power of Print' initiative

Times Power of Print, an initiative by The Times of India group publications, is back with its 5th edition to celebrate creativity in the print medium and support a cause of national significance. This year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is supporting the initiative to promote their mission of achieving maximum voter turnout in the upcoming general elections. As India, the world’s largest democracy, faces its most critical decision yet, talented individuals from across the country are invited to showcase their skills by creating a print ad that encourages people to exercise their right to vote on election day.