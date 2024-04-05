TOI and the Election Commission of India collaborate to get the nation to vote through their 'Times Power of Print' initiative

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The winning team will receive a campaign published in The Times of India and a paid trip to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2025.
Times Power of Print, an initiative by The Times of India group publications, is back with its 5th edition to celebrate creativity in the print medium and support a cause of national significance. This year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is supporting the initiative to promote their mission of achieving maximum voter turnout in the upcoming general elections. As India, the world’s largest democracy, faces its most critical decision yet, talented individuals from across the country are invited to showcase their skills by creating a print ad that encourages people to exercise their right to vote on election day.
Expressing his excitement about this partnership, Partha Sinha, president response, The Times of India Group, noted, “At the most significant and pivotal event in India, there is a thrilling opportunity to demonstrate the power and influence of print as a medium. Times Power of Print’s initiative with the ECI has the ability to mobilise an entire nation to vote. I eagerly anticipate each campaign that the nation's creative minds will devise.”
Participants can visit timespowerofprint.in to view the complete brief and submit their entries. The deadline for entry is April 9th, 2024.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.