TOI Dialogues 2025 to focus on Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure push

The Times of India will host the 6th edition of TOI Dialogues – Infrastructure Chapter on August 7, 2025, at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

TOI Dialogues, an initiative by The Times of India, is a platform for discussions among policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society on key development issues. It aims to bring together different perspectives to address India's growth challenges and opportunities.

The Infrastructure Chapter will focus on development in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the state’s role in India’s growth towards a $5 trillion economy. Discussions will cover:

Defence corridors and industrial growth



Expressways and transport infrastructure



Urban development and smart cities



Tourism and heritage infrastructure



River and water management



Healthcare infrastructure development

Senior government officials such as Suresh Kumar Khanna, minister of finance, Govt of Uttar Pradesh, other policymakers, infrastructure experts, urban planners, industrialists, business leaders, and thought leaders will come together to deliberate on actionable strategies that drive inclusive and sustainable growth while fostering robust public-private partnerships essential for the state's transformation.

"As India charts its path to becoming a $5 trillion economy, robust infrastructure development remains central to the vision. Through TOI Dialogues, we aim to catalyze meaningful conversations that can inspire collaborative change and transform policy into actionable outcomes," saidPrasad Sanyal, business head,The Times of India.

The TOI Dialogues: Infrastructure Chapter aims to present policy suggestions and explore public-private partnerships for infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh. It will focus on practical strategies that link local projects to national growth goals. The 6th edition continues TOI’s effort to bring together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the future of infrastructure in India.

