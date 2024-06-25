TOI Dialogues comes to Lucknow: Showcasing UP's growth and innovation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

The Times of India continues its nationwide dialogue series with the second Uttar Pradesh edition in Lucknow on June 25, 2024. Following the successful debut in Gorakhpur, this event will spotlight Lucknow's unique blend of tradition and modernity driving UP's development.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Shri Brajesh Pathak will deliver the keynote address at the event, which begins at 5:30 pm. Prasad Sanyal, business head of timesofindia.com, said, "After an insightful first event in Gorakhpur, we're thrilled to bring TOI Dialogues to Lucknow to explore the city's role in UP's growth story."
The event will feature a diverse range of sessions:
Economic Potential: IIM Lucknow Professor Devashish Das Gupta, CII UP Chairperson Smita Agarwal, and other industry leaders will discuss UP's economic landscape.
Sports Focus: Cricketing legend Mohammad Kaif will participate in an exclusive fireside chat. A panel featuring AFI President Adille Sumariwala and former Indian Hockey Captains will explore UP's sporting future.
Cultural Impact: Filmmakers, actors, and authors, including Rahul Mittra and Amit Sial, will examine UP's appeal to contemporary storytellers.
Women Entrepreneurs: An all-women panel will highlight the contributions of women to UP's economy.
Cinema and Arts: Actor Randeep Hooda will close the event by discussing UP's influence on Indian cinema and arts.
TOI Dialogues aims to create a platform for vibrant discussions on each state's unique stories, challenges, and opportunities.
