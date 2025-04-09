TOI highlights JK Organisation’s social impact over 140 years

JK Organisation, one of India’s oldest industrial groups, has completed 140 years. To mark the occasion, the Times of India highlighted the group’s long-standing work across sectors such as education, healthcare, skill development, livelihood, and women empowerment. The company’s efforts have focused on sustainable development and social welfare across the country.

JK Organisation marked its milestone with a jacket ad in The Times of India, featuring curated archival stories. The ad highlighted the group’s long-standing contributions across sectors like education, healthcare, and skill development, reinforcing its role in India’s growth journey.

Speaking on the association with The Times of India, B H Singhania, president, JK Organisation, said, “Nation-building along with service to the community has been the guiding principle of our 140-year journey, and with help from TOI, we were able to encapsulate this illustrious journey and renew our commitment to bringing even more positive change in the future.”

Surinder Chawla, president – Response, The Times of India, added, “We are pleased to partner with the JK Organisation in celebrating this impressive milestone in their journey of growth. We aimed to bring the brand's rich legacy to life by utilising archival content from The Times of India, a publication that has chronicled the nation's developmental progress for decades to craft a distinctive message that honours the achievements of the past while keeping a sharp focus on the future.”

The jacket ad will be followed by a film highlighting JK Organisation’s history and major milestones.

An upcoming virtual exhibition will present archival stories, initiatives, and key figures from JK Organisation. It will feature content from both The Times of India and JK Organisation, highlighting the group's history and development efforts.

