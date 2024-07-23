TOI Metro Supplements' integrated campaign, captivates readers nationwide

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Times of India Metro Supplements celebrated National Reading Day on June 19, in honour of Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, the Father of India’s Library Movement. The campaign aimed to rekindle the love of physical reading and involved a series of engaging activities that brought together readers, celebrities, and authors. The campaign effectively combined print and offline initiatives, engaging TOI readers nationally.
Readers were treated with a centre spread in the newspaper. This special section included insights from celebrities, spotlighted reading clubs and communities, and showcased popular reading spots across various cities. These personal stories and recommendations inspired readers to explore new places and books, reinforcing the joy of reading through the shared experiences of admired public figures. Meanwhile, the campaign came alive with reading-orientated events in major cities.
In Mumbai, a book reading event at a local school featured a prominent celebrity, Tara Sharma, engaging students and teachers alike in a lively and interactive booking reading session. In Bangalore, a panel discussion with renowned authors took place at a local bookstore, drawing an engagement audience eager to hear about the stories around the city and the profound impact of literature on society.
Adding to the excitement, TOI Metro Supplements launched an engaging reader interaction initiative that combined print and digital elements. Readers were challenged to find popular book titles hidden within an advertisement, and the response was overwhelming, with approximately 6,000 participants successfully identifying the titles.
The success of the campaign underscores the enduring love for reading and the positive influence of P.N. Panicker’s legacy on promoting literacy and education in India. "It’s heartening to see so many people, from students to celebrities, come together to celebrate the joy of reading. P.N. Panicker's contributions to literacy and education continue to inspire us, and we are proud to honor his legacy through our efforts." said Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, publishing, Bennett, Coleman & Co.
