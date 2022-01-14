Top Teams from India, Pakistan, and Nepal to battle through Final Six Matches Today to Win the World Esports Cup 2021 Crown

The inaugural edition of the WEC, which has smartphone maker Infinix Smartphones as the title sponsor, also has a whopping prize pool of Rs. 75 lakhs and the tournament is played virtually and the final day of the tournament will be streamed live on the India Today Gaming YouTube channel along with the Facebook handles of India Today, and Aaj Tak giving fans across India, Pakistan, and Nepal an opportunity to witness a breathtaking action from the tournament and watch their favorite players and teams battle it out for one last time in a popular battle royale game, Free Fire.