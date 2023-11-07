Topps India unveils 2023/24 Match Attax Collection for football fans

The collection celebrates the UEFA experience, reliving iconic moments and showcasing players and teams from Champions League to Europa League.
Football enthusiasts are in for a treat with the launch of the 2023/24 Match Attax collection by Topps India, the brand’s official trading card game bringing fans face-to-face with the finest talents in the world of football.
The collection boasts an array of football stars, showcasing the skills of players such as Haaland, Musiala, Bellingham, Lewandowski, Casemiro, and Marquinhos. From speed to finesse, vision to goal-scoring prowess, and defensive might, the cards cover a comprehensive range of attributes.
One of the highlights of the collection is the element of surprise, with rare pulls, limited editions, and exclusive cards featured in each pack. The inclusion of special insert cards adds an extra layer of excitement to the collecting journey.
This year's Match Attax collection offers the ultimate UEFA experience, celebrating all UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Europe Conference League. Football fans can relive iconic moments with players and teams from across Europe.
Catering to collectors of all levels, the 2023/24 Match Attax collection introduces a diverse range of card types. From sleek Black Edge cards to dazzling Blue Crystal Parallel cards, nostalgic Heritage design cards to high-end Pro Elite Chrome Shield cards, there is something to appeal to every collector's taste.
Adding depth and variety to the collection are new card categories. Keep an eye out for Gold Rush Ultra cards, featuring prolific goal-scorers, Artists of the Game, showcasing creative flair, and Stadium Stars, highlighting iconic venues.
For those seeking hidden treasures, the collection introduces Centurion Relic cards, paying homage to historic achievements, and Player-worn Relic cards, featuring actual football memorabilia.
With stunning cards, new categories, and hidden treasures, this season promises excitement for fans eager to experience collecting, trading, and celebrating with Match Attax.
