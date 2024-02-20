Topps Unveils Match Attax Extra 2023/24: Elevating Football Card Collecting Experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Topps is proud to announce the launch of Match Attax Extra 2023/24 – a thrilling addition to the Match Attax series that promises to redefine the experience of football card enthusiasts worldwide.
Three Extra Special Insert Cards Per Pack: Elevating Excitement
Experience the unparalleled thrill of unboxing with Match Attax Extra 2023/24, where each pack guarantees not one, not two, but three EXTRA SPECIAL INSERT CARDS! Elevating the excitement of every collection, these inserts add a new dimension to the joy of collecting.
Celebrating Diversity with UWCL Superstars
In a nod to the diversity and talent of women's football, Match Attax Extra 2023/24 proudly introduces UWCL Superstars. Now, alongside male football icons, celebrate the brilliance of female football stars with UEFA Women's Champions League superstars, making this collection more inclusive than ever before.
New Collection Features: Expanding Possibilities
Discover an expanded Base Card series offering a comprehensive view of the football landscape. Dazzle your collection with an increased variety of Crystal/Emerald Parallels, adding elegance to your cards.
Fresh Visuals and Designs: Dynamic Spirit of the Game
Experience fresh visuals with new Insert Cards and Designs that bring the dynamic spirit of the game to life in your hands. For those seeking sophistication, indulge in MORE Extra Black Edge Cards, providing a unique flair, while MORE Energy Cards add a strategic element to your collection.
Honouring Football Elite: A Tribute to Legends
Pay homage to the football elite with the introduction of a NEW 100 Club Card Set. Modern design enthusiasts will appreciate MORE Chrome X Cards, while Autograph and relic enthusiasts will be delighted with the addition of MORE Auto & Relic Cards.
Journey Through Football History: New Legends and Moments
Embark on a journey through football history with NEW Legends in Subsets. The all-new Dream Debut Chase Card adds anticipation and accomplishment to your collection, while NEW Hero Packs offer an exclusive experience in limited quantities.
Capturing Memorable Moments: Unveiling UCL Debut Relics
Capture players' memorable moments with NEW UCL Debut (Series II) Relics, while the introduction of Extreme Limited Editions adds a touch of rarity. Elevate your collection further with NEW Tin Exclusive LEs, bringing prestige to your Match Attax Extra 2023/24 journey.
In conclusion, Match Attax Extra 2023/24 invites collectors to celebrate the dynamic world of football with its expanded features, diverse subsets, and exclusive cards. Get ready for a journey of excitement and unparalleled passion with Topps Match Attax Extra 2023/24 – where every card tells a story, and every pack is a gateway to the heart of the game. Happy collecting!
