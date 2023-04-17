Toprankers acquires career guidance platform ProBano

Terming the acquisition as a win-win proposition, Aditya Bose who will now be serving as Product Owner - Career Discovery & Experience at Toprankers, said ‘’Considering the fact that India's current youth population is so high and has so much potential, ProBano's mission has always been to help students across India to make informed career choices and start building the skills needed to succeed. Joining forces with Toprankers enables us to do it at a large scale by leveraging its strong student network, its expertise in EdTech, and its range of offerings for students who have chosen a specific career option. We are excited to collaborate with a team of like-minded entrepreneurs passionate about bringing a positive transformation to our education system.”