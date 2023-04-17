Toprankers acquires career guidance platform ProBano

ProBano facilitates students to make informed career choices and develop the necessary skills to achieve their career goals.
Further cementing its position as the leading digital education platform in India for non-conventional careers, Top rankers has announced the acquisition of the New Delhi-based career platform ProBano.
ProBano is a renowned career guidance platform for high school students aged 13-18 in India. It facilitates students to make informed career choices and develop the necessary skills to achieve their career goals. With a proven track record of delivering valuable guidance and counseling to over 30,000 students across 24 states, ProBano has garnered widespread appreciation and recognition for its work.
The acquisition comes as a strategic move for Toprankers to establish itself as the leading EdTech platform in India. With the inclusion of ProBano's expertise in career guidance and counselling, Toprnkers is designing a cutting-edge Career Discovery & Experience platform that will enable high school students to explore their passions and offer skill-building opportunities across diverse career domains.
Leveraging such comprehensive and avant-garde solutions, Toprankers is committed to addressing the underlying problems of unemployment and job dissatisfaction in the country.
Sharing his delight and detailing more about the acquisition, Mr. Gaurav Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Toprankers, said,'' Toprankers is committed to supporting the 90% segment of the Indian K-12 market which doesn't opt for engineering or medical science entrance exams. We have a legacy of enabling students to make informed career choices for a bright future. Leveraging ProBano's expertise in career guidance & counseling, we will help the next 10 lahks to 1 crore high school students explore different career options, discover their passion, and pursue it.
Following this, Toprankers will be integrating ProBano's CEO Aditya Bose, and his team of proficient career guides and project managers into its existing team. Also, as a social impact-focused organisation, Toprankers will be harnessing ProBano's expertise in implementing Career Discovery & Experience Programs with high school students associated with NGOs, CSR Initiatives, and affordable private schools.
Terming the acquisition as a win-win proposition, Aditya Bose who will now be serving as Product Owner - Career Discovery & Experience at Toprankers, said ‘’Considering the fact that India's current youth population is so high and has so much potential, ProBano's mission has always been to help students across India to make informed career choices and start building the skills needed to succeed. Joining forces with Toprankers enables us to do it at a large scale by leveraging its strong student network, its expertise in EdTech, and its range of offerings for students who have chosen a specific career option. We are excited to collaborate with a team of like-minded entrepreneurs passionate about bringing a positive transformation to our education system.”
Additionally, Nikhil Vora, founder & MD Sixth Sense said “Great to see Toprankers move into the next phase of growth with the acquisition of Probano. This will enable Toprankers to become a full-stack career platform - helping students not only with test prep but also solving for career discovery, which though critical, is sometimes the most confusing for young students. The synergies between Toprankers and Probano will create a unique ecosystem that provides a comprehensive solution for the educational needs of today's students. We are confident that this acquisition will drive significant growth and value for Toprankers and its customers.”
In line with its objective to deliver round-the-clock support to students, Toprankershas also unveiled its career discovery brand, "Toprankers Udaan.’’ The platform aims to deliver extensive career guidance to Xth, XIth, XIIth, and dropper students who were struggling with career-related uncertainties.
(We got this information in a press release).