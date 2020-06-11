Toy Story 4 reunites the old gang back for a captivating adventure on Star Movies

Toy Story 4 directly follows Toy Story 3, as Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their other toy friends have found new appreciation living with Bonnie. They are joined by Forky, a naive and self-loathing spork that Bonnie has made into a toy, and embark on a road trip adventure and run into an old friend from Andy's house. During this adventure, they meet new toys such as Ducky, Bunny, Gabby Gabby and Duke Caboom, who has been voiced by the much-loved actor Keanu Reeves.