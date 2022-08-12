Trailer Park Group APAC partners with Amazon India on MiniTv’s first tentpole show, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’

Produced by Banijay Asia, being India’s biggest weekly comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai is an off-beat, fun-filled, celebrity-driven courtroom satire featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma.
Trailer Park Group APAC, the Mumbai-based arm of the world’s leading entertainment marketing and content production company, is excited to reveal its partnership with Amazon India on Case Toh Banta Hai, a one-of-a-kind tentpole comedy show for its new ad-based free video streaming service, miniTV available on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.
Trailer Park Group APAC, which delivers best-in-class AV, design, strategy, and production capabilities across its three specialty studios in the region—Trailer Park, Art Machine, and White Turtle Studios, is partnering with Amazon miniTV on a fully integrated, 360-degree creative marketing campaign across print, in-app creative, first look announcements, trailers, OOH, and spots across all consumer touchpoints for the entire first season of Case Toh Banta Hai, which includes 14 weekly episodes.
Trailer Park Group established its APAC presence through the acquisition of Mumbai-based White Turtle Studios in June. The firm’s expertise in creative, design, production, and strategy are second-to-none in India—complementing and deepening Trailer Park Group’s global offering at a local level. Among many other client highlights, White Turtle Studios are a key Amazon partner in India, working with Amazon Prime Video locally in the market since the service launched in 2016.
Produced by Banijay Asia, being India’s biggest weekly comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai is an off-beat, fun-filled, celebrity-driven courtroom satire featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma as lawyers, and social media icon Kusha Kapila as the judge. Trailer Park Group’s creative focuses on the tongue-and-cheek tone of the show. It highlights some of the biggest Bollywood names today, including Deshmukh and Sharma, as well as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday & Chunky Panday, Pankaj Tripathi and Sonakshi Sinha.
