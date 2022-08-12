Trailer Park Group APAC partners with Amazon India on MiniTv’s first tentpole show, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’

Trailer Park Group APAC, which delivers best-in-class AV, design, strategy, and production capabilities across its three specialty studios in the region—Trailer Park, Art Machine, and White Turtle Studios, is partnering with Amazon miniTV on a fully integrated, 360-degree creative marketing campaign across print, in-app creative, first look announcements, trailers, OOH, and spots across all consumer touchpoints for the entire first season of Case Toh Banta Hai, which includes 14 weekly episodes.