Trident launches 'Shiksha Ki Roshni' for underprivileged children

Known for its extensive philanthropic ventures, global textiles giant Trident Group has launched Shiksha Ki Roshni for the underprivileged children in Punjab. On the eve of Diwali, the festival of lights, Trident is here to spread the light of education, as part of its CSR programs.
As part of the campaign, Trident will be distributing around 200 tablets amongst government primary school students in Punjab who are deprived of education during the lockdown. The aim of this initiative is to encourage people to donate their old mobile phones and tablets so that school children who are not able to study due to lack of digital resources can get an opportunity to continue with their education.
In this context, Trident has released a film to appeal to the people to join in this noble cause. Talking about the campaign, Trident Group founder and chairman Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta says, "Education is one thing that can transform the entire community. Just because these children are deprived of resources does not mean they have to miss out on their education. We will support as many children as we can and ensure that they continue with their learning despite all the challenges."
To support this initiative and spread the light of education amongst the underprivileged, you can donate your unused smart phones, too.
