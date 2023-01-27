True Elements participates in Millets and Organics International Trade Fair held at Palace Ground Bengaluru

The brand has built an ethos around the promise of creating 100% taste with 0% jargon, chemicals, preservatives or added sugar.
True Elements, India’s first Clean Label and 100% Whole Grain certified food brand, has constantly been pushing the envelope when it comes to healthy eating and encouraging people to choose ‘Food That Does Not Lie.’ The brand has built an ethos around the promise of creating 100% taste with 0% jargon, chemicals, preservatives or added sugar. And owing to its strong commitment towards this promise as well as its newly launched Millet product range, True Elements was invited to the recently held Millets and Organics International Trade Fair in Bengaluru on 20th January 2023.
The Millets and Organics International Trade Fair is one of the largest fairs organised by the Department of Agriculture and KAPPEC, Government of Karnataka, since 2017. Coinciding with the International Year of Millets, this year’s edition was significant, where True Elements had the chance to participate and showcase its wide variety of Millet-based products alongside diverse other brands from across the length and breadth of the country.
The digital first brand has launched its innovative Millet Range consisting of Jowar Poha, Millet Chikki, Millet Mix and Jowar Biscuits with the intention of providing a delicious yet healthy variety of millet-based breakfast and snacks to the palate. Furthermore, True Elements works directly with the farmers in order to ensure they use only the freshest and highest quality of produce to maintain the quality of their products.
With the world now shifting to plant-based, vegetarian and vegan foods, True Elements is looking to garner global relevance, attracting higher demand internationally. As a matter of fact, True Elements recently also represented India on a global forum at the Saveurs & Métiers Expo in Belgium, where they showcased their millet-based products and received a tremendous response for the millet innovations they are offering.
Quote from Sreejith Moolayil, co founder and COO True Elements said, “There is a lot of curiosity and intrigue around Millets. These ancient supergrains are now leading the sustainable nutrition conversation world over. As the awareness gets better, we can see a growing interest among consumers to adopt these ancient grains as part of their diet. We were able to see a lot of excitement among the people to come and try our millet innovations, particularly the Jowar Biscuit, Millet Chikki and Jowar Poha. There was a sense of wonder among everybody who tried these because there suddenly existed an opportunity to include Millets in traditional as well as new meal moments and most importantly these True Elements innovation tasted the same as the traditional taste palettes’
