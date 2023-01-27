True Elements participates in Millets and Organics International Trade Fair held at Palace Ground Bengaluru

Quote from Sreejith Moolayil, co founder and COO True Elements said, “There is a lot of curiosity and intrigue around Millets. These ancient supergrains are now leading the sustainable nutrition conversation world over. As the awareness gets better, we can see a growing interest among consumers to adopt these ancient grains as part of their diet. We were able to see a lot of excitement among the people to come and try our millet innovations, particularly the Jowar Biscuit, Millet Chikki and Jowar Poha. There was a sense of wonder among everybody who tried these because there suddenly existed an opportunity to include Millets in traditional as well as new meal moments and most importantly these True Elements innovation tasted the same as the traditional taste palettes’