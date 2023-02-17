True Elements represents India for Millets in Europe at the global outreach for International Year of Millets (IYOM) in 2023

Smt. Vinita Sudhanshu, deputy general manager, APEDA, Government of India, said, “This expo in Belgium was the first-of-its-kind event, marking the beginning of the International Year of Millets 2023. Since India is leading the resurgence of this ancient super-grain, it was important for us to show the world how we are bringing millets and driving innovation within the packaged food category. Start-ups and disruptors like True Elements are showing the world the novel uses of millets by driving innovation in millets through their products like Jowar Poha, Millet Chikki, and Cereal Biscuits. It was heartening to see the wave of positive responses and appreciation coming their way because of these innovations.”True Elements has been at the forefront of delivering taste and health via Millets for the last 4 years and was honoured with the ‘Best Startup Award’ by the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) - Government of India. Recently, the brand also won the Forbes D2C Disruptor Award - Brand of the Year (Sustainability) for its work with Millets.