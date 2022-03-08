Truecaller encourages women to #Callitout with #Itsnotok campaign

Speaking on the campaign, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer & Managing Director, Truecaller India, said, When I think about International Women’s Day each year, I think about some of the great women who paved the way for future generations with the amazing work they did. This only deepens our resolve and our responsibility towards all women, so that they can remain fearless and look forward. We at Truecaller, launched the #ItsNotOk campaign to raise awareness about women’s harassment that occurs through mobile phones, with the aim to challenge the current scenario of normalising harassment. I would like to say to all women, we stand with you and hope to be a support system in your hour of need. So don’t just be a silent sufferer, step up and report it. Be a part of our campaign and take a stand against harassment. It is these small actions that contribute in a large way towards making the society safe for all.”