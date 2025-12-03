Truecaller launches new study mapping India’s urban attention patterns

Truecaller has released a new analysis of how India’s 400 million urban smartphone users engage across apps, revealing strong habitual usage patterns and a premium, high-intent audience profile. The study is based on passive mobile behaviour data from VTION’s urban smartphone panel, extrapolated to India’s full urban base.

The report highlights how Truecaller has become a daily high-attention touchpoint for millions of Indians. With 310 million active users in India and 450 million globally, the platform plays a distinctive role in how people verify, respond, transact and make decisions in low-noise, high-intent moments.

“Users come to Truecaller in a trust mindset. They open the app looking for clarity and confidence before taking action, and that behaviour creates naturally high-attention moments. This study shows how those trusted, high-intent interactions contribute to meaningful incremental reach and help brands engage audiences who are ready to act.” said Archana Roche, global head of measurement, Truecaller.

The complete report can be viewed here: https://ads-media.truecaller.com/a6c8fce4-7912-41d1-b4f5-99c2f7392b10

The report shows that Truecaller provides 26 to 38 percent verified incremental reach with audiences that are typically over and above other digital channels. This habitual high-frequency engagement creates additive attention rather than overlapping impressions.