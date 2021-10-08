Truecaller’s Journey : A success story to watch out for!

Truecaller has been growing at a staggering pace which also highlights how big a problem spam really is.

The Foundation : Truecaller is a Swedish company founded in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden by Nami Zarringhalam and Alan Mamedi. The app began when the founders were just students who wanted to create a service that would easily identify incoming calls from unknown numbers. It helps them know who’s getting in touch by providing a search engine for telephone numbers, filtering out unwanted calls & SMS and focusing on what really matters.