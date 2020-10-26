ttte.agency wins top real estate projects this lockdown

A fruitful lockdown for ttte.agency for having bagged 5 new projects.
The lockdown so far has been difficult for every industry. Especially the marketing sector where the current situation has made brands to think carefully about how they market their way through the economic shocks. According to various reports, the advertising sector was all set to register around 11-12% growth in 2020 few months before lockdown. This also affected TTTE tremendously.
However being a 360° holistic boutique agency primarily catering to the Real Estate sector, TTTE managed to stay afloat due to the government’s certain relaxations for this sector. With the interest rates and stamp duty being reduced, their clients wanted to go all out with their marketing campaigns to capture leads & generate much needed sales.
Having a history of delivering clutter breaking campaigns, TTTE added 2 commercial and 3 residential projects to their accounts recently, including one of Pune’s largest real estate developer. The city was painted pink with a unique visual communication language this client’s flagship project in Mumbai.
Rebecca Pereira, Senior Catalyst at TTTE said “It’s definitely happy times for us as a boutique agency to bag these high value accounts, it has helped us to continue on the path of growth during these tough times. We are thankful to the government for their relaxations that play an important role in this current situation’s market. We look forward to continue to deliver the best to our clients.”
