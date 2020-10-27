Tupperware brings global campaign ‘Always with you’ alive with on-ground initiatives

Launched a digital video campaign on its digital and social media platforms and an influencer campaign for further amplification.
As we long for “normalcy”, it is always important to count our blessings and learn from challenges. Tupperware, a globally renowned and much-loved homeware brand based out of Orlando, US, has come up with a brand campaign ‘Always with You’, conceptualized internationally and adopted across geographies including India. The latest campaign aims to emphasise what’s truly important in life and that prior to the pandemic, many took things like life, family, time, skills and even the environment for granted. But the Covid-19 pandemic completely changed our outlook and helped us understand the importance of the smallest of blessings in life, especially something as precious as food.
Tupperware has always functioned on the philosophy of ‘care for food’ and its products are also designed to optimise resources, be it time, storage space, leftover makeover or more. In response to the pandemic, Tupperware has launched initiatives like social selling, home delivery services, support to store managers to support people and communities. The campaign, ‘Always with you’ is a salute to spirit of Tupperware and highlights the most important and relevant aspects including - ‘A new normal’, ‘The importance of home’, ‘Positive realisations’ and ‘Return to what matters.’
During the lockdown and even current social restrictions, Tupperware reached out to its consumers using the power of social media to talk about the things a person can do indoors. To make the quarantine time more engaging, the brand showcased its love and concern with the ‘Try this at Home’ series of capturing immunity boosting recipes, shared easy-to-do exercises to stay in good shape. Tupperware integrated technology solutions to increase its reach, customer engagement, ensure employee and customer safety, boost employee morale, among the rest. Also, in the absence of physical meetings, customised training modules were designed for its direct sellers to adopt to new ways to engage with existing and potential customers and secure fortune in tough times.
Speaking about the campaign, Mr Deepak Chhabra, MD, Tupperware India said, “Tupperware has been a household name for years, and we believe in offering support, cultivating confidence, and succeeding together as a community. In the given times of social unrest, these values have found a newer purpose than before. We truly wish to uplift and celebrate the positives by continually creating new policies and procedures to help ensure we keep our community safe around the world by supporting more work from home options, investing in digital tools for our 70, 000 sales force to serve our customers during this unprecedented time and creating employment opportunities.”
“Owing to the magical nature of Tupperware products, the brand has been making efforts to provide what people need the most – solutions to reduce food waste, food handling, storage, leftover management, ways to make cooking quick and simple to allow for more time to spend with family. Many people lost their jobs during economic slowdown owing to COVID and direct selling is being looked at as a great career option currently. We witnessed a 47% rise in new registrations in July and aim to make self-motivated women financially independent. Tupperware’s recent venture into social selling channel via newly launched exclusive webstore enables swift engagement with customer. It further, offers opportunity for masses to work from the safety and convenience of home who currently may be struggling to find employment. As such, we are continually creating an ecosystem to ensure we keep our community safe and help them endure the challenges with an assurance- Tupperware is ‘Always with you.” added Mr Chhabra.
Regarding the execution of the campaign, Mr Vivek Chaturvedi, Associate Director, Tupperware India, said, “Tupperware believed in staying highly engaged with audiences and the community at large. Owing to the strength and positivity of our brand, and much love and loyalty of our consumers, we know that consumers depends on us in these uncertain times as well. With ‘Always with you’ campaign, we want to continue being the support system of our customers and be their support system in this change. We want to encourage the masses to learn new things to better their lives and invest their time and energy in people and things that are truly important in life.”
