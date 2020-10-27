Tupperware brings global campaign ‘Always with you’ alive with on-ground initiatives

During the lockdown and even current social restrictions, Tupperware reached out to its consumers using the power of social media to talk about the things a person can do indoors. To make the quarantine time more engaging, the brand showcased its love and concern with the ‘Try this at Home’ series of capturing immunity boosting recipes, shared easy-to-do exercises to stay in good shape. Tupperware integrated technology solutions to increase its reach, customer engagement, ensure employee and customer safety, boost employee morale, among the rest. Also, in the absence of physical meetings, customised training modules were designed for its direct sellers to adopt to new ways to engage with existing and potential customers and secure fortune in tough times.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr Deepak Chhabra, MD, Tupperware India said, “Tupperware has been a household name for years, and we believe in offering support, cultivating confidence, and succeeding together as a community. In the given times of social unrest, these values have found a newer purpose than before. We truly wish to uplift and celebrate the positives by continually creating new policies and procedures to help ensure we keep our community safe around the world by supporting more work from home options, investing in digital tools for our 70, 000 sales force to serve our customers during this unprecedented time and creating employment opportunities.”