Tupperware India takes the witty route to spread awareness around COVID-19

Tupperware India wants to ensure the well-being of its consumers. Through a series of social media posts, the brand is spreading awareness about the dangerous pandemic without sounding too preachy. Tupperware is also sharing creatives that talk about the things a person can do indoors, during this lockdown- with music being the savior! The brand has suggested a musical face-off, where the members of the family talk to each other using nothing but songs. The idea behind this is to make staying at home fun, so that you do not get tempted to step out. To make the quarantine time more engaging, Tupperware is sharing quick, healthy and easy immunity building recipes for their consumers to try out. One such recipe is making a pizza from leftover rotis to satisfy one’s hunger pangs!