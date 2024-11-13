T.V. Today Network wins silver at SAFA BPA Awards 2023 for service sector

T.V. Today Network has won the Silver Award in the service sector category at the SAFA BPA (Best Presented Annual Reports) Awards 2023. The award, presented by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), recognises the company’s excellence in financial reporting. SAFA, a partner of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), is a regional body representing over 475,000 professionals from 11 South Asian accountancy organisations.

The Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23 was evaluated by SAFA’s Committee for improvement in transparency, accountability and governance. It was recognised for its high-quality presentation and adherence to financial reporting standards.

Earlier, the report received the Silver Shield in the service sector category for “Excellence in Financial Reporting” from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This recognition led to its nomination for the SAFA award.

The award was conferred to Yatender Kumar Tyagi, CFO T.V. Today Network during a ceremony on November 11, 2024, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, attended by eminent leaders in finance and business.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.