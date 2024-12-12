TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope Awards celebrates 50 years of DD Bangla

The TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope Awards honored two milestones in Indian television: the 50th anniversary of Doordarshan (DD Bangla) and the contributions of TV personalities who shaped the broadcasting industry. The second highlight of the event was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Bengali detective character Feluda, created by the filmmaker Satyajit Ray. TV9 Bangla honoured all the actors till date who played the role of Feluda.

On this occasion, Amritanshu Bhattacharya, managing editor and business head, TV9 Bangla asserts, “The first edition of TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope Awards was a runaway success. On witnessing the overwhelming response, we have organised the second edition of TV9 Bangla Ghorer Bioscope Awards this year in a grand way. With the whole-hearted support of the Tollywood, television and OTT industry players, this event has grown in stature. Last year, we have included TV and OTT that had earned immense popularity. Hence, this year, we have included Movie releases in OTT as well. I am confident that this event will further escalate & reach to a greater height of success next year onwards.”

The award evening was graced by live performances of singers Aratrika of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Madhubanti Bagchi and Iman Chakraborty.

