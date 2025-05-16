TV9 Digital features in Google Case Study

Google has featured TV9 Digital in an official case study for its use of Google One-Tap Sign-In, highlighting successful implementation of the login feature.

The case study published by Google details how TV9’s adoption of One-Tap dramatically improved sign-up conversion rates and reduced drop-offs, while providing users with friction-less, instant, secure access to personalised news content.

Adding another feather to its cap, the Network now features in the Google case study. Google declared that “the implementation of Google One Tap sign-in resulted in a rapid acquisition of over 200,000 user registrations within 60 days, significantly accelerating TV9's first-party data collection. This streamlined user experience reduced friction, enhancing reader trust and satisfaction”.

Emphasising that innovation and disruption are coded into TV9 Network’s DNA, its chief growth officer Raktim Das said: “Being recognised by Google in a global case study is a proud moment for us. It underscores our commitment to combining journalism with cutting-edge technology to deliver a superior experience to our digital audience.”

Das added: “Google's partnership on Google One Tap has been instrumental in our user acquisition strategy, delivering a seamless sign-up experience. The resulting 200,000 registrations in 60 days demonstrate the immense potential of this collaboration. We see this as a significant opportunity to further leverage this partnership for enhanced audience engagement and first-party data growth.”

The case study further outlines the fact that the “enriched first-party data empowers TV9 to cultivate deeper relationships with its audience through personalised newsletters and recommendations. This data-driven approach not only strengthens reader loyalty but also unlocks new revenue streams, including personalised alerts and potential membership offerings. By gaining a comprehensive understanding of its audience, TV9 aims to solidify its position as a trusted news source and deliver a richer, more tailored news experience in an era where reader engagement is paramount”.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.