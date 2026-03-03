TV9 Gujarati marks 18 years with Think Fest in Ahmedabad

TV9 Gujarati organised its flagship Think Fest, titled What Gujarat Thinks Today, in Ahmedabad as part of its 18-year milestone.

The event brought together political leaders, industry representatives, spiritual figures and cultural personalities to discuss themes ranging from governance and infrastructure to markets, technology and culture.

Among those present were Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil and Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Manisha Vakil.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi spoke about the role of such forums in encouraging participation across sectors and highlighted infrastructure projects, including the bullet train initiative, as part of the state’s development agenda.

Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, remarked, “Gujarat has moved beyond being just an industrial powerhouse. It has become a laboratory of ideas- driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusion.”

Kalpak Kekre, Channel Head of TV9 Gujarati, said, “This platform amplifies that collective voice to listen, deliberate, and move forward together.”

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi addressed the intersection of Sanatan philosophy and artificial intelligence, while spiritual leaders Brahmavihari Swami and Rameshbhai Oza spoke about cultural values in a changing technological landscape.

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar discussed historical narratives and intellectual reform.

From the business community, Ajay Kedia, Gautam Trivedi and Dr Faruk Patel shared perspectives on markets and capital allocation. Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, spoke about leadership and teamwork in sport.

Cultural figures including Hitu Kanodia, Kinjal Dave, Reeva Rachchh and Rushabh Ahir also participated, discussing the growth of Gujarati cinema.

