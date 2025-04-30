TV9 Network and I&B Ministry partner at WAVES to showcase India's creative renaissance

India will host the first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from May 1 to 4, 2025. Backed by the Government of India, the event aims to highlight the country’s growing role in the global media and entertainment industry.

TV9 Network has secured a 90-minute prime-time slot on the opening day of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on May 1. Titled News9 Global Summit, WAVES Edition, the segment will feature interviews and discussions focused on India’s media and entertainment sector for a global audience.

The News9 WAVES Edition will feature actor Allu Arjun, a panel of women leaders from the global media and entertainment industry, and a discussion with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on storytelling in the age of AI.

Barun Das, managing director and CEO of TV9 Network, said, “TV9 Network’s presence at WAVES is more than a moment; it's a movement. It embodies our unwavering belief in India's cultural leadership and our commitment to creating content that resonates across the globe. Through our showcase, we aim to reaffirm India’s place as the world's creative nerve centre rising to lead the world stage.”

The 90-minute TV9 window will be hosted by Barun Das, host of ‘Duologue With Barun Das’. The overarching theme for the window is “Transcending Boundaries”.

Unmissable News9 Global Summit, WAVES Edition, showcases the following compelling thematic acts.

Act 1: ‘Storytelling in the Age of AI’: A provocative exploration led by acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, examining the creative tension between human emotion and artificial intelligence in storytelling.

Act 2: ‘Against All Odds: Scripting a New Narrative’: A celebration of courage and reinvention featuring global icons like Bianca Balti (Italian supermodel and cancer survivor), Rona-Lee Shimon (renowned Israeli actress), and Ariane Hingst (FIFA-winning German footballer).

Act 3: ‘Talent Beyond Borders’: A dynamic conversation with Indian superstar Allu Arjun on the global surge of Indian cinema and his role in transcending linguistic and geographical boundaries.

Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Create in India’ initiative, WAVES aims to position India as a global hub for storytelling, production, and cultural exports. TV9 Network will use its platform at the WAVES summit to highlight India’s media and entertainment sector and participate in global industry discussions.

