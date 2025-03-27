TV9 Network announces third edition of leadership summit

TV9 Network will host the third edition of its leadership summit, What India Thinks Today 2025, in New Delhi on March 28-29. The two-day event will feature discussions on key issues and ideas shaping India.

Under the central theme, ‘India in the New World Order’, the summit will explore the tectonic shifts shaping geopolitics, global economics, and technology. As the world grapples with rising nationalism, state sovereignty, and geopolitical strife, India has emerged as a balancing force, championing diplomacy over discord and inclusivity over exclusivity.

Hosted over two days, the summit will witness the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, delivering the keynote address, setting the stage for compelling dialogues around India’s evolving multi-alignment strategy and its growing influence in mini-lateral groupings that are redefining global power structures.

The other speakers include Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, global diplomats, policymakers, industry titans, cultural icons, and changemakers, who will come together to explore India’s role in shaping the new world order.

Among the dignitaries sharing their thoughts at TV9 WITT 2025 are Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, and Coal and Mines Minister, G. Kishan Reddy will also contribute to this multi-dimensional discourse. The event will also witness the presence of leaders like Chirag Paswan and Anupriya Patel.

Adding their voices to the conversation will be Chief Ministers from various states including Dr. Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, Rekha Gupta of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand. Opposition leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav.

The summit will also feature voices like Abdulla Shahid, former President of the United Nations General Assembly, Reuven Azar, ambassador of Israel to India, and Shombi Sharp, the UN Resident Coordinator in India. Their presence adds a global perspective to the critical conversations around India's rise and its impact on the new world order.

Industry leaders will be an integral part of the dialogue with names like Anil Agarwal of Vedanta, chief economic advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, Abhishek Singh of IndiaAI, Rajesh Nambiar of NASSCOM, Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC, and prominent medical experts Dr. Naresh Trehan and Dr. Arvind Singh Soin of Medanta.

Navneet Saluja, MD, Indian sub-continent, Haleon (Sensodyne), will offer his insights on the critical role of oral healthcare in overall well-being. Bringing an academic lens to the discourse, Dr. K.T. Mahhe, chancellor of Sreenidhi University, will explore how education and innovation serve as catalysts for India's growth narrative.

The summit will also convene a special Business and Economy forum featuring thought leaders from the automotive, energy, healthcare, and technology sectors, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas to shape India's developmental trajectory.

TV9 WITT 2025 will also celebrate India’s rich cultural fabric, welcoming personalities like sports personalities Pullela Gopichand, actors Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, Jim Sarbh, and Amit Sadh, along with spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and former diplomat Ajay Bisaria.

The summit is supported by several partners. Sensodyne comes on board as India’s Oral Health Partner, while Sreenidhi University powers the event. BHIMA is the Gold Partner, Special partners include HP Lubricants, Radico Khaitan, Prabhuji, Tata Motors, and Servokon.

The Governments of Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh join as State Partners. Associate sponsors include Society Team, Manu Bhoomi, Signature Global, V-Guard, Aashirvaad Salt, Bandhan Bank, Relispray, Tata AIG, Eurogrip, Finolex, Iiris, and Urban Rise. Gail is the Green Energy Partner, while TERI comes on board as the Knowledge Partner. Kaya Clinic and Pashmkaar join as the Gifting Partner; Bright is the Outdoor Partner: Dailyhunt, JioNews, and Glance are the Digital Media Partners.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.