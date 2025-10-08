TV9 Network hosts second News9 Global Summit in Germany

TV9 Network, India’s most-watched news broadcaster, is set to host the second edition of the News9 Global Summit – Germany Edition on October 9–10, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany. The high-level bilateral platform aims to deepen dialogue between India and Germany around Democracy, Demography, and Development under the theme “The India-Germany Connect.”

Presented by the Government of Maharashtra and MIDC, and co-hosted by VfB Stuttgart with support from the State of Baden-Württemberg, the summit builds on the success of its inaugural edition. This year, it expands its reach with a pan-German footprint, featuring sessions in Berlin, Munich, and Karlsruhe, culminating in Stuttgart.

Supported by leading institutions and brands — including Fintiba, Barmer, MHP – A Porsche Company, Tata Ace Pro, and TK, alongside Maharashtra’s key development bodies — the summit will feature global leaders, diplomats, policymakers, and industry innovators shaping the India-Germany partnership.

Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network, said: “The Germany Edition of the News9 Global Summit arrives at a pivotal moment when the India-Germany partnership is not just marking 25 years, but redefining the next 25. Stuttgart, as a crucible of engineering and innovation, offers the perfect stage for India’s narrative as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.”

Rouven Kasper, chief marketing & sales officer and board member, VfB Stuttgart, said: “At VfB Stuttgart, we see sport as a connector — a bridge between people and ideas. Hosting the summit for the second year reflects our shared belief that collaboration and innovation drive progress. The India–Germany relationship is built on these shared values.”

The curtain-raiser, held in Berlin at the AXICA Convention Centre near the Brandenburg Gate, gathered over 200 innovators and entrepreneurs from both countries. The event featured a keynote by H.E. Ajit Gupte, India’s Ambassador to Germany, followed by discussions on automotive innovation and Indo-German collaboration.

The Stuttgart summit will host a distinguished lineup, including policymakers such as Johann David Wadephul, Nina Warken, and Maroš Šefčovič, alongside Indian leaders Piyush Goyal, Devendra Fadnavis, and Anurag Thakur. Thought leaders and industry experts including Arvind Virmani, Vivek Lall, Pankaj Vyas, and Chef Kunal Kapur will also contribute to the dialogue.



