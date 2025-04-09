TV9 Network launches News9 Corporate Badminton Championship

TV9 Network has announced the launch of the News9 Corporate Badminton Championship in partnership with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. The badminton championship will serve as a platform for fostering sports culture, networking and collaboration. Its objective is not merely a tournament, but to promote fitness, teamwork and work-life balance within India’s vibrant corporate culture.

Barun Das, managing director and CEO of TV9 Network—and a fitness enthusiast himself—said: “As a network, we believe in championing sporting events that go beyond competition—they inspire fitness, teamwork, and overall well-being. The Corporate Badminton Championship is another step in that direction. Following the success of the Corporate Cup Football, we are proud to build a larger ecosystem of corporate sport that motivates professionals to pursue excellence, both on and off the field.”

Vikram K., chief operating officer, TV9 Network-South, and director of News9 Corporate Badminton Championship, said: “Hyderabad has long been celebrated as a hub for well-established industries like IT, Pharma, Biotech, and Startups. But beyond being a business powerhouse, it has also emerged as a cradle of sporting excellence—producing icons like Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Satwik Sairaj, and Chirag Shetty and more. We are proud to launch the first season of the News9 Corporate Badminton Championship in this city of champions. With the legacy of Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand as a backdrop, this tournament is a salute to both passion and performance. It offers working professionals a well-deserved break from the daily hustle—a chance to compete, connect, and celebrate their love for sport. At TV9, we believe in building communities that thrive not just at work, but also in well-being and togetherness.”

Pullela Gopichand, chief national coach for India National Badminton Team, said: “Badminton has given me everything—and I believe it has something to offer everyone. With the News9 Corporate Badminton Championship, we’re bringing that passion, love of the game to the corporate world. Join us and be a part of this exciting movement!”

The championship will be held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, known for training top Indian players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth. The event will now see participation from corporate professionals.

The News9 Corporate Badminton Championship is designed to encourage broad corporate participation and, therefore, offers categories suited to various skill levels:

In the Men’s Category, each team consisting of 3 to 5 players will play 2 Men's Singles matches and 1 Men's Doubles match.

There is also an Open Category, where each team consisting of 3 to 5 players, including one female player, will play 2 Men’s Singles matches and 1 Mixed Doubles match.

Every participating company can send multiple teams. In addition to cash prizes of up to Rs. 6,00,000, winners will receive:

• A two-day exclusive coaching session at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, where they will refine their skills under expert guidance.

• Special invitations to premier badminton championships across India, offering them a chance to witness world-class sporting excellence and draw inspiration from the best in the game.

Participation is open to companies and LLPs with a minimum of two years of establishment and at least 10 employees, ensuring healthy competition while retaining an exclusive corporate focus.

The News9 Corporate Badminton Championship offers sponsorship opportunities with on-ground branding, digital promotions, and direct engagement with corporate decision-makers.

